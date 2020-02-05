Take-Two Interactive Software Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.75 (+11.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Net Bookings Estimate is $920.63M (-41.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TTWO has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 9 downward.