BASF, Covestro cut at Berenberg amid 'electric shock for chemicals industry'

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY +1.1% ) is downgraded to Hold from Buy with a €66 price target, cut from €77, at Berenberg as cracker margins dropping to decade lows and Tesla's recent stock rally lead to an "unavoidable conclusion" that market consensus for 2025 global electric vehicle penetration of ~12% is too low.

Berenberg analyst Sebastian Bray also downgraded Covestro (OTCPK:COVTY) to Sell from Hold and upgraded Umicore (OTCPK:UMICY) to Buy from Hold given the potential impact to chemical makers from the faster than anticipated shift toward electric vehicles.

BASF's average Sell Side Rating is Bearish, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.