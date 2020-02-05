DXC Technology Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (-51.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.9B (-5.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DXC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.