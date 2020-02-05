Motorola Solutions Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.80 (+6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.38B (+5.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MSI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.

