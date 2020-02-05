Silicon Motion Technology Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (+4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $147.73M (+19.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SIMO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.

