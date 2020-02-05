U.S. LNG exporters face risk of production cuts - Bloomberg

Suppliers of U.S. liquefied natural gas - already under pressure from depressed prices arising from a global glut and an unusually mild domestic winter - now must cope with Asian spot LNG prices that have sunk to record lows as the coronavirus threatens to disrupt industrial production across China.

Faced with the prospect of being unable to even cover their shipping costs, customers such as commodity trading houses may simply refuse to load U.S. cargoes, which could force LNG export terminal operators to "shut in" production as their storage tanks fill up, causing a serious blow to the young LNG industry in the U.S.

For top U.S. LNG exporter Cheniere Energy (LNG +0.3% ), "the summer doesn't look good" for the economics of American cargoes at the moment, Eric Bensaude, managing director of the company's marketing arm in London, tells Bloomberg.

If a customer decides not to load a cargo, Cheniere's marketing arm would not take the LNG back and resell it unless market conditions have changed, and the company would typically reduce LNG production at its terminals, Bensaude says.

But U.S. LNG companies remain positive on the longer-term outlook; Tellurian (TELL -1.5% ) co-founder Charif Souki says the fuel's global glut could be erased as soon as a year from now, and Bensaude also expects the oversupply to ease.

