BofA sees upside for Ralph Lauren

BofA Global Research moves to a Neutral rating on Ralph Lauren (RL -1.2% ) after having the apparel stock set at Underperform.

"We think RL can continue to post sales and gross margin expansion driven by a mix-shift to its international business and AUR expansion," advises analyst Heather Balsky.

Balsky says uncertainty around the wholesale channel keeps the analyst team from getting more constructive.

The view from on China is that the biggest risk for Ralph Lauren would be supply chain disruption.

The firm lifts its price objective to $132 (8X the 2020 EBITDA estimate) to rep 8.2% upside potential.