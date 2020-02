A Boeing (BA +3.6% ) passenger jet operated by Turkish discount carrier Pegasus Airlines broke apart today after veering off the runway upon landing in wet weather in Istanbul, killing one person and injuring 157 out of 177 people on board.

The rear of the 737-86J plane split into three pieces and caught fire as the front became detached after a drop at the end of the runway, according to Turkey's health minister.

The 737-800 predates the grounded 737 MAX and has a good safety record.