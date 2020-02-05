Break-up still possible for Google - Texas AG

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says breaking up Alphabet (GOOG -0.1% )(GOOGL -0.1% ) is still on the table in the multi-state Google antitrust probe.

Paxton: "I’m literally open to doing what works. I would look at any remedy as a possible solution. I’m not going to say I prefer one remedy over another when I don’t even know fully what the problem is. I want this to benefit the most number of consumers."

Paxton and several other state AGs met with the Justice Department yesterday to coordinate the federal and state investigations into the tech giant.