Eaton upped to Buy at Deutsche Bank on conservative margin outlook

Eaton (ETN +1.5% ) extends yesterday's post-earnings gains as Deutsche Bank upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $115 price target, up from $102 and reversing the firm's December downgrade.

Eaton's newly initiated 2020 guidance embeds only 40 basis points of Y/Y margin expansion at the midpoint, says DB analyst Nicole DeBlase, who also sees potential for the company's margin expansion to slow in 2020 on the back of waning price/cost tailwinds.

Elsewhere, Wells Fargo maintains an Overweight rating and raises his stock price target to $112 from $105, as Eaton continues to drive higher segment margin and cash flow generation while pursuing margin enhancing portfolio actions, and Oppenheimer lifts its PT to $115 from $108.

ETN's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.