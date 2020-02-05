Seeking Alpha
U.S. warns oil firms working in Venezuela

The Trump administration warns Venezuelan Pres. Maduro not to interfere with the return of opposition leader Juan Guaido and threatens potential sanctions against energy companies operating in the country.

A senior White House official warns energy firms to "tread cautiously"in their activities in the country that directly or indirectly support the Maduro government, specifically naming Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Russia's Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), Spain's Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) and India's Reliance Industries.

The four companies have emerged as the main business partners for state-run Venezuela oil firm PDVSA since the U.S. imposed steep sanctions last year.