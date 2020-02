Shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) pop after the company hires a new CFO and reports Q4 EPS even above the highest estimate turned in by analysts.

Revenue was up 11% during the quarter and operating income came in at $16.6M vs. $29.8M a year ago. Tariff costs factored into the OI decline.

The company promoted VP of finance Julie Zeiler to take over the CFO position from Alison Dean.

IRBT +15.92% AH to $56.54.

