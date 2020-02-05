Peloton -11% after guidance disappoints

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) reports it added 712,005 connected fitness subscribers in FQ2 vs. 687K consensus estimate. Churn was 0.74% during the quarter and the 12-month retention rate was 93%.

Gross margin was level compared to a year ago at 42.3% of sales vs. 40.3% consensus.

Adjusted EBITDA for the period was -$28.4M vs. -$65M consensus and the guidance range of -$65M to -$70M.

Looking ahead, Peloton sees FQ3 revenue of $470M to $480M vs. $494M consensus and FQ3 EBITDA of -$25M to -$35M vs. -$32M consensus.