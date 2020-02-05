Curo sets $25M buyback, initial dividend, issues guidance

Curo Group Holdings' (NYSE:CURO) board authorizes a new share repurchase program for up to $25M of common stock.
Initiates quarterly cash dividend of 5.5 cents per share on March 2 to stockholders of record at Feb. 18.
2020 guidance: Revenue of $1.165B-$1.195B vs. consensus of $1.21B.
Adjusted EPS of $3.10-$3.35 vs. consensus of $3.08.
Adjusted EBITDA of $265M-$280M, up 1.5%-7.2% vs. 2019.
Q4 adjusted EPS of 80 cents, beating 78 cents consensus, rose from 48 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Consolidated quarterly net charge-off rates improved 200 basis points vs. a year ago, primarily due to improvement from Canada.
Q4 revenue of $302.3M, up 5.1% Y/Y, misses the average analyst estimate of $304.3M.
Conference call on Feb. 6 at 8:15 AM.
Previously: Curo Group EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Feb. 5)