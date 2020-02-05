Seeking Alpha
Curo sets $25M buyback, initial dividend, issues guidance

Curo Group Holdings' (NYSE:CURO) board authorizes a new share repurchase program for up to $25M of common stock.

Initiates quarterly cash dividend of 5.5 cents per share on March 2 to stockholders of record at Feb. 18.

2020 guidance: Revenue of $1.165B-$1.195B vs. consensus of $1.21B.

    Adjusted EPS of $3.10-$3.35 vs. consensus of $3.08.

    Adjusted EBITDA of $265M-$280M, up 1.5%-7.2% vs. 2019.

Q4 adjusted EPS of 80 cents, beating 78 cents consensus,  rose from 48 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated quarterly net charge-off rates improved 200 basis points vs. a year ago, primarily due to improvement from Canada.

Q4 revenue of $302.3M, up 5.1% Y/Y, misses the average analyst estimate of $304.3M.

Conference call on Feb. 6 at 8:15 AM.

