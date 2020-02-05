GoPro -9% after earnings dud

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is down 8.94% in AH trading after reporting Q4 EPS below even the lowest estimate turned in by analysts.

GoPro disclosed EBITDA of $112.1 for the quarter vs. $126.5M consensus and a gross margin rate of 38.6% vs. 38.4% a year ago.

"We believe we are well positioned to meaningfully expand both margin and EPS in 2020 thanks to the strength of our entire product line, high-margin Plus subscription service and app monetization strategy," says GoPro CEO Nicholas Woodman.

