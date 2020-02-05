Zynga +4.6% amid 62% growth in bookings

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is up 4.6% postmarket, rebounding from a regular-session decline, after its Q4 earnings easily cleared bookings expectations and broke even despite consensus for a loss.

Bookings rose 62% to $433M, driven by strength in live services along with boosts from ad seasonality and yields.

Online game (user pay) bookings rose 80% to $354M. Ad revenue and bookings came to $80M.

Words with Friends and Empires & Puzzles each hit record quarters for revenue and bookings.

Operating cash flow was up 5% to $94M.

For Q1, it's guiding to bookings of $400M (up 11% Y/Y), a net loss of $26M and EBITDA of $56M.

For 2020, it's guiding to bookings of $1.75B (up 12% Y/Y) and a net loss of $130M, along with EBITDA of $200M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Q4 earnings presentation

Investor letter