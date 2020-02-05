Grubhub +7% after upside revenue, diner metrics

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) +7% reports mixed Q4 results that beat on revenue but missed on EPS.

Adjusted EBITDA was down 37% Y/Y to $26.7M.

Active diners totaled 22.6M, up 28% Y/Y and above the 22.2M estimate.

Daily average grubs grew 8% to 502,600, which beat the 480,280 consensus.

Gross food sales were up 13% to $1.6B.

For Q1, GRUB guides $350-370M in revenue (consensus: $364.9M) and adjusted EBITDA of $15-25M (consensus: $31.9M).

The FY20 outlook has revenue of $1.4-1.5B (consensus: $1.46B) and adjusted EBITDA of at least $100M (consensus: $120M).

Earnings call is tomorrow morning at 9 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.