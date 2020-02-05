E.l.f. Beauty rallies after earnings topper

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) are up 7.55% after the retailer tops estimates on both lines of its FQ3 report.

CEO Tarang Amin says marketing and digital initiatives helped push sales higher during the quarter.

Price increases contributed to a five percentage point in gross margin.

Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $21.4M vs. $16.8M consensus.

Looking ahead, e.l.f. anticipates FY20 revenue of $274M to $277M vs. $258M consensus. FY20 EPS of $0.55 to $0.59 is seen vs. $0.43 consensus.

