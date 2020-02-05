Omega Healthcare 2020 guidance trails consensus

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) sees 2020 adjusted FFO per share of $3.12-$3.20, less than the consensus estimate of $3.23.

“Our 2020 guidance reflects the annual impact of $863M of net 2019 fourth quarter acquisitions and asset sales, revenue from Maplewood related to the Carnegie Hill project, continuing Daybreak on a cash basis, and the full impact of our 2019 capital markets activity,” said Omega CFO Bob Stephenson.

Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 77 cents matches consensus and improved from 73 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 rental income of $212.2M increased from $188.3M a year ago; total operating revenue of $246.7M rose from $219.8M.

Q4 total operating expenses of $133.7M increased from $119.2M a year earlier.

Conference call on Feb. 6 at 10:00 AM ET.

