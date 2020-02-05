Cognizant reports beats, upside Q1 view

Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) reports Q4 beats with upside Q1 guidance that sees revenue growth of 2.8-3.8%, or about $4.42-4.46B (consensus: $4.2B).

The FY20 outlook has EPS of $3.97-4.13 (consensus: $4.13) and revenue growth of 2-4%, or about $17.14-17.47 (consensus: $17.25B).

Q4 adjusted operating margin was 17%, flat on the year.

Segment revenue growth: Financial Services, +2% Y/Y in constant currency; Healthcare, +2%; Product and Resources, +9%; Communications, Media, & Tech, +9%.

Board change: Former Brittania CEO Vinita Bali will become an independent director on February 24 and Vice Chairman and co-founder Francisco D'Souza will leave his role, effective March 31.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.