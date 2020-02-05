MetLife +1.7% as strong Q4 caps off year

MetLife (NYSE:MET) gains 1.7% in after-hours trading after Q4 adjusted EPS, excluding notable items, of $1.53 smashes the consensus of $1.38.

Compares with $1.26 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 premiums, fees, and other revenue of $13.8B rose 24% from a year ago.

Q4 net investment income of $4.64B, up 34% Y/Y.

Q4 total revenue of $17.1B beats consensus of $16.8B and rises 9% Y/Y; total adjusted revenue of $13.6B, up 24% Y/Y.

Book value per share, excluding AOCI other than FCTA ws $48.97, up 20% from a year ago.

Q4 adjusted expense ratio, excluding total notable items related other expenses and PRT, 21.5% vs. 20.4% a year earlier.

Q4 adjusted ROE, excluding total notable items, of 12.6% vs. 11.7%.

Conference call on Feb. 6 at 9:00 AM ET.

