Twilio -2.9% after Q4 beat, forecast losses

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is down 2.9% after hours, adding on to a regular-session decline, following Q4 earnings where it topped expectations and guided high for revenues but projected losses ahead.

Revenues grew 62% year-over-year (and 12% sequentially) to $331.2M, with a boost from SendGrid from Feb. 1, 2019. Base revenue rose 65% to $306.6M.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $3M, slightly wider than a prior-year loss of $2.4M.

Non-GAAP EPS was flat at $0.04.

Active customer accounts (including SendGrid) rose to 179,000 from 64,286. Dollar-based net expansion rate was 124% vs. a prior-year 147%.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of $335M-$338M (above consensus for $327.9M) and EPS of -0.11 to -$0.09 (below consensus for $0.03).

For the full year, it's forecasting revenue of $1.475B-$1.49B (above consensus for $1.46B) and EPS of -$0.20 to -$0.14 (well below expectations for $0.24).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

