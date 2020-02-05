Two Harbors sinks 3.4% after Q4 core earnings disappoint

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) slides 3.4% in after-hours trading after Q4 core earnings, including dollar roll income of $67.7M, or 25 cents per share, misses the average analyst estimate of 36 cents.

Compares with $65.0M, or 24 cents in Q3 2019.

Added $22.3B in unpaid principal balance of mortgage servicing rights, through bulk acquisitions and monthly flow-sale arrangements, bringing total holdings to $175.9B UPB.

Book value per share at Dec. 31, 2019 of $14.54 slipped from $14.72 at Sept. 30, 2019.

Q4 return on book value of 1.5% vs. 6.7% in the prior quarter.

Conference call on Feb. 6 at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Two Harbors Investment EPS misses by $0.11, beats on net interest income (Feb. 5)