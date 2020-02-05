ANGI Homeservices -9% after misses, soft EBITDA outlook

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) falls 9.4% after the Q4 results missed on revenue and EPS. For FY20, the company guides downside adjusted EBITDA of $200-250M versus the $223-245M consensus range.

Q4 marketplace paying service professionals grew 3% Y/Y to 220K.

Advertising service professionals grew 3% to 37K.

Operating income dropped 66% Y/Y to $6.2M with Europe's 28% improvement offset by North America. ANGI attributed the decrease to higher selling and marketing expenses and investments in Fixd Repair, Angie's List, and the HomeAdvisor expansion.

Segment revenue growth, Y/Y: Marketplace, +23%; Ad & Other, -3%; Europe, +1%.

Earnings call is tomorrow morning at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

