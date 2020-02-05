Gladstone Capital Q1 NII holds steady

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) fiscal Q1 net investment income per share of 21 cents matches consensus and fiscal Q4's NII per share.

GLAD rises 0.3% in after-hours trading.

Interest income decreased by $0.4M, or 3.1% during the quarter, driven primarily by the collection of past-due interest totaling $0.9M upon the exit of one of its portfolio companies in the prior quarter.

Total investment income for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019 of $12.16M trails the $12.31M estimate and slipped from $12.72M in Q4.

Net asset value per common share of $8.08 at Dec. 31, 2019 fell from $8.22 at Sept. 30, 2019.

During Q1 FY2020, Gladstone capital invested $38.0M in two new portfolio companies and $4.5M in existing portfolio companies; received $12.6M in repayments and net proceeds.

Conference call on Feb. 6 at 8:30 AM ET.

