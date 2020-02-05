Glu Mobile +2.2% as GAAP profits reach record

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is up 2.2% postmarket after topping bookings expectations in its Q4 earnings, and reached record GAAP profitability.

Results were driven by another record bookings quarter for Design Home and Covet Fashion, along with the best Q4 for Tap Sports Baseball, CEO Nick Earl says.

Bookings rose by double digits to $108.4M.

For Q1, excluding new titles, it's guiding to bookings of $93M-$95M (may not compare to consensus for $98.5M); for the full year, it sees bookings of $432M-$433M (may not compare to consensus for $459.3M), and liquidity of at least $150M.

