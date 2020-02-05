Yum China -3% after coronavirus update

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) warns that the coronavirus outbreak is likely to have a materially adverse impact on the restaurant company's operating and financial results for Q1 and FY20.

Management notes same-store sales fell 40% to 50% at stores that have been open since the Chinese New Year. Many Yum China stores were closed during the period.

During Q4 (before the outbreak), comparable sales rose 2.0% to edge past the 1.8% consensus estimate.

Shares of Yum China are down 2.97% AH.

