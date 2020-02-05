FMC posts Q4 earnings topper as volumes rise across regions

FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) +0.6% after-hours as it easily beats Q4 earnings expectations and issues in-line guidance for FY 2020.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA jumped 17% Y/Y to $320M vs. recast year-ago results and at the top end of the company's guidance range, and Q4 revenues rose 9% to $1.2B, driven by higher volumes across all regions; excluding forex impact, Y/Y sales increased 11% organically.

FMC issues slightly below consensus EPS guidance of $1.76-$1.86 vs. $1.87 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $1.23B-$1.27B vs. $1.25B consensus

For the full year, FMC sees EPS of $6.45-$6.70 vs. $6.68 consensus, which would reflect 8% Y/Y growth at the midpoint, on revenues of $4.8B-$4.95B vs. $4.86B consensus, reflecting 6% Y/Y growth at the midpoint, and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $1.3B-$1.34B would reflect 8% growth at the midpoint.

The company expects to repurchase $400M-$500M of FMC shares during the year.