AvalonBay boosts dividend, issues 2020 guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) boosts its quarterly dividend by 4.6% to $1.59 per share vs. previous dividend of $1.52.

The midpoint of AvalonBay Communities (AVB) projected 2020 core FFO per share of $9.62-$10.02 (at $9.82) is 3 cents less than consensus of $9.85.

Q4 core FFO per share of $2.43 beats the average analyst estimate of $2.41 and increased from $2.31 in the year-ago quarter.

Established and redevelopment community net operating income contributed 7 cents to core FFO per share in the quarter, while development and other stabilized community NOI contributed 10 cents.

Conference call on Feb. 6 at 1:00 PM ET.

