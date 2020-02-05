Nuance +2.7% after Q4 tops views

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is up 2.7% after hours following its beat on top and bottom lines in fiscal Q1 earnings, as product and licensing growth helped offset a decline in maintenance revenues.

Revenues overall declined fractionally to $418.3M, exceeding company guidance.

“Our pivot to the cloud was bolstered by strong Dragon Medical cloud growth and notable demand from our new cloud solutions, including PowerScribe One and CDE One," says CEO Mark Benjamin.

Revenue breakout: Hosting and professional services, $230.5M (up 1.2%); Product and licensing, $125.2M (up 8%); Maintenance and support, $62.6M (down 17.7%).

For the full year, it's raised non-GAAP EPS guidance to $0.82-$0.90 (vs. consensus for $0.84) from $0.80-$0.88, and reiterates forecasts for revenue of $1.495B-$1.535B (vs. consensus for $1.51B).

Press release