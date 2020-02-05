Cincinnati Financial Q4 beats, P-C combined ratio improves

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Q4 non-GAAP operating EPS of $1.23 overtakes the $1.11 consensus and improved from 98 cents in the year-ago quarter.

CINF rises 0.5% in after-hours trading.

Q4 earned premiums of $1.44B rose 9% Y/Y but misses the average analyst estimate of $1.55B.

Q4 non-GAAP operating income of $203M increased 28% Y/Y.

Book value of $60.55 per share at Dec. 31, 2019 rose 26% from $48.10 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Q4 property casualty combined ratio of 91.6% improved from 93.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 pretax investment income, net of expenses, of $168M rose 4% Y/Y, including 10% growth from stock portfolio dividends and 2% growth in interest income.

Conference call on Feb. 6 at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Cincinnati Financial EPS beats by $0.12, misses on earned premiums (Feb. 5)