PennantPark Floating Q1 NII grows on portfolio gains

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) fiscal Q1 net investment income of $11.1M, or 29 cents per share, matches the average analyst estimate.

Compares with $10.9M, or 28 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

The increase in NII due to the growth in its portfolio in the current year combined with higher financing costs in the prior year.

Q4 total investment income of $24.6M (vs. $23.9M consensus) vs. $23.2M a year earlier.

For the three months ended Dec. 31, 2019, the company invested $239.4M in 10 new and 31 existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 8.2%.

Sales and repayments of investments for the quarter totaled $143.7M.

Net asset value per share of $12.95 at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. $12.97 at Sept. 30, 2019.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET; (800) 289-0438.

