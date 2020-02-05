Talks break down in Coastal GasLink pipeline standoff

British Columbia's provincial government and First Nations chiefs say talks failed to reach agreement on a peaceful resolution over the enforcement of an injunction allowing construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline through traditional territory.

The Wet'suwet'en hereditary chief says his side remains committed to the engagement process and will continue discussions with the B.C. government.

The B.C. Supreme Court granted Coastal GasLink an expanded injunction on Dec. 31, and Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs responded by issuing the company an eviction notice.

The planned $6B Coastal GasLink pipeline, majority owned by TC Energy (NYSE:TRP), would move gas from northeast B.C. to the Pacific Coast, where the Royal Dutch Shell-led (RDS.A, RDS.B) LNG Canada export facility is under construction.