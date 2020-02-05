Fox rises as affiliate fees power Q2 beat

Fox is up postmarket (FOXA +2.7% ) after its now-smaller TV-based business beat analyst expectations in fiscal Q2 earnings.

Revenues grew 5% to $3.78B, boosted by affiliate fee growth of nearly 7% (both from Television and Cable Network Programming).

Notably, advertising rose slightly against a comparable prior midterm election year.

Net income jumped to $314M from a prior-year $24M mainly due to unrealized gains tied to investments in Roku and Stars Group.

Revenue by segment: Cable Network Programming, $1.47B (up 2.4%); Television, $2.27B (up 5.4%).

Revenue by component: Affiliate fee, $1.44B (up 6.8%); Advertising, $2.01B (up 1.2%); Other, $332M (up 32.3%).

