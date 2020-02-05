Lincoln Financial Q4 operating revenue rises in all four segments

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.41 comes in-line with the average analyst estimate and increased from $2.15 in the year-ago quarter.

Lincoln Financial rises 2.0% in after-hours trading.

Q4 total adjusted operating revenue of $4.51B rises from $4.39B a year earlier; operating revenues increased for all four business segments in the current quarter.

Book value per share, including AOCI, was $100.11 at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. $69.71 at Dec. 31, 2018; book value. excluding AOCI, was $71.27 at 2019-end vs. $67.73 at 2018-end.

Conference call on Feb. 6 at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Lincoln National EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Feb. 5)