Algonquin Power names Banskota as President ahead of transition to CEO

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) appoints Arun Banskota to the newly-created position of President, with the aim of easing his transition into the role of CEO later in 2020.

Banskota previously was VP of the data center global services and energy team at Amazon.com, and managing director of Global Power at El Paso Corp.

Current CEO Ian Robertson is a founder and principal of APCI, a private independent power developer formed in 1988 which was a predecessor organization to APUC.

The company also says CFO David Bronicheski plans to retire in the fall of 2020.