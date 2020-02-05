LiveRamp +10% as losses narrow

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) is up 10% postmarket following a better-than-expected non-GAAP loss in its Q3 report.

Revenue growth of 28% was in line and led to the company's first $100M quarter, with a growing contribution from the smaller Marketplace segment.

Meanwhile, gross profit rose 38% to $71M, and operating loss (non-GAAP) narrowed to $6M from a previous $11M.

It added 50 new direct subscription customers to bring its count to 770 (up 20%). It now has 50 clients whose contracts exceed $1M in annualized revenue (up from 42 a year ago).

Subscription net retention was about 112% while platform net retention was 119%.

Revenue breakout: Subscription, $82M (up 25%); Marketplace and other, $21M (up 38%).

Net cash from operations was $16M, vs. a prior-year net cash used of $11M. Cash and equivalents came to $767M against no debt at quarter's end.

For 2020, it's guiding to revenue of $376M-381M (up 32% Y/Y) and a non-GAAP operating loss between $63M and $61M.

