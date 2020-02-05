Netgear -5.6% amid light revenue guidance

Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) has slipped 5.6% in postmarket trading after Q4 earnings where it topped expectations but warned of reduced service provider shipments in guidance.

Revenues fell 12.4% to $253M, and the company swung to an operating loss on a GAAP basis. Non-GAAP operating income fell to $11M from $27.1M.

Non-GAAP EPS fell to $0.34 from $0.68 but beat consensus by $0.05.

Registered users rose to 12.8M from 12M, and registered app users rose to 4.4M from 3.6M.

“Due to reduced service provider shipments as carriers are awaiting roll outs of 5G product offerings, and our continued efforts to rebalance the channel inventory mix towards WiFi 6 products," the company guided to Q1 revenue of $205M-220M - light of consensus for $233.9M.

That leads to forecast non-GAAP operating margin of 2-3%.

