AngloGold sees growth in Americas, CEO says

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) is pivoting toward the Americas to develop more profitable assets, and is studying projects in Colombia and Nevada, CEO Kelvin Dushnisky tells Bloomberg.

In Colombia, AngloGold is conducting studies at Quebradona and Gramalote, the latter with joint owner B2Gold, and Dushnisky says he is enthusiastic about the Silicon project in Nevada, where exploration is under way.

As AngloGold exits South African mining, the company will consider moving its primary listing from Johannesburg, Dushnisky says; analysts say shifting to Toronto or London would narrow the discount that the company's shares trade to larger rivals.