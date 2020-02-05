Petrobras priced secondary offering at 30 reais/share - Reuters

Brazil's BNDES development bank BNDES reportedly sold $5.2B common shares it owned in Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), in the largest Petrobras secondary offering in a decade.

Petrobras priced the offering at 30 reais/share, a discount of 1.57% relative to Wednesday's closing price, according to Reuters.

It's a far cry from Petrobras' $70B offering in 2010, but some portfolio managers think the stock is a more attractive investment today: Cash from operations has nearly doubled even as the company has sold off assets, and the company no longer bleeds money by subsidizing the domestic price of gasoline.

The BNDES offering, which is being led by Credit Suisse, is one of several state asset sales that are expected to reach 150B reais by year-end.