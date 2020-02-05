Leidos wins $7.7B Navy IT services contract

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) is awarded a $7.73B IT services contract from the U.S. Navy for maintaining and modernizing the main global network of the Navy and Marine Corps, the Department of Defense announces.

The network services portion of the Next Generation Enterprise Network-Recompete contract had been held by Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP), and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) also was rumored to be a competitor.

Work is expected to be completed in February 2025, but it could continue until August 2028 if all options are exercised.