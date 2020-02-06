Exploration deepens into central bank digital currencies

Central banks are hurrying the pace at which they are looking at issuing their own digital currencies (known as CBDCs), as Facebook's push to launch its own crypto has raised questions over who will control money supply in the decades ahead.

"The Fed is conducting research and experimentation related to distributed ledger technologies and their potential use case for digital currencies, including the potential for a CBDC," Governor Lael Brainard told the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Leaders of six major central banks, including the U.K., the eurozone, Japan, Canada, Sweden and Switzerland, are also undertaking joint research on digital currencies and may hold their first meeting in Washington in mid-April.