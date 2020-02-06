Nike's Alphafly will also avoid Olympic ban

New restrictions introduced last week by governing body World Athletics - sole thickness of no more than 40mm and inclusion of carbon fiber as long as it's on one continuous plane - didn't just spare Nike's (NYSE:NKE) controversial Vaporfly sneakers from a ban.

The company's Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%, a prototype of which Eliud Kipchoge wore in October to run a marathon in less than two hours, also falls within the new requirements.

That may mean a surge in sales for the sneaker giant ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.