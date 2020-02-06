Huawei initiates legal action against Verizon

In a move likely to further inflame tensions between the Chinese company and Washington, Huawei Technologies has filed a lawsuit against Verizon (NYSE:VZ), alleging the U.S. carrier used 12 of its patents without authorization.

At issue are areas that include optical transmission and digital communications, but not next-generation 5G technology.

"Huawei is simply asking that Verizon respect Huawei's investment in research and development by either paying for the use of our patents, or refraining from using them in its products and services," read a statement from the company.