Next round of notable earnings

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) will report results before the opening bell, and analysts are expecting higher user engagement to drive a rebound from a big earnings miss in Q3.

After the bell, Uber (NYSE:UBER) is expected to add to its staggering losses, though investors will be looking for updates to the loss-making company's path to profitability.

Helped by promotional plans, T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is likely to post a rise in fourth-quarter revenue, and will likely comment on its 5G expansion and impending merger with Sprint (NYSE:S).