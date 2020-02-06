This $3B biotech has been a three-bagger since November, and it still has upside

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) has been on fire since September, gaining more than 400%.

But two recent initiations point to further upside.

SunTrust analyst Robyn Karnauskas just started KOD with a buy, and a $101 price target, implying 56% more upside .

She notes the following positives: i) KOD's lead product (KSI-301) has shown safety, robust efficacy and durability with retreatments to four months or beyond across three major phenotypically variable retinal disease. ii) She believes the antibody biopolymer conjugate platform is not fully appreciated. iii) KOD is well capitalized with a cash balance of $580M.

Meanwhile, Roth Capital's Dr. Zegbeh Jallah recently started KOD with a Buy rating and $115 price target, implying 77% upside .

She notes that KODs longer-lasting anti-VEGF for treating retinal diseases will compete against approved anti-VEGFs including Regeneron's (NASDAQ:REGN) Eylea, the current gold-standard.

Of note: Two Seeking Alpha authors, Terry Chrisomalis and Michael Gayed are currently bullish on KOD's future. You can read their theses by clicking on their names.