OPEC+ technical meeting drags on

A technical committee of OPEC+ has added a third day of meetings after failing to reach a recommendation on an emergency summit of oil ministers.

Delegates are split over the threat the coronavirus poses to global consumption, with Saudi Arabia pushing for immediate and deeper output cuts to the opposition of Russia, whose budget is more resilient to lower crude prices.

Oil is already down sharply from this year’s high, falling into a bear market last week.

Crude futures +1% to $51.24/bbl.

