Sanofi BTK inhibitor successful in mid-stage MS study; shares up 3% premarket

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) perks up 3% premarket on light volume in reaction to positive results from a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating SAR442168 in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS).

The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating a dose-response relationship in the reduction of new active gadolinium (Gd)-enhancing T1-hyperintense brain lesions after 12 weeks of treatment compared to placebo.

No new safety signals were observed.

Four Phase 3 trials in relapsing and progressive forms of MS are next up.

SAR442168, in-licensed from Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB), is a small molecule, brain-penetrant Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor. The company says it is potentially the first disease-modifying therapy to address the source of MS damage in the brain.