Tapestry works coronavirus impact into guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) reports comparable sales rose 2% for the Coach business in FQ2 vs. +1.0% consensus. The Kate Spade business saw a drop of 4% vs. -8% consensus.

Operating margin came in at 20.5% of sales vs. 19.9% consensus and 22.1% a year ago.

Looking ahead, the company says its guidance now includes an estimated negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China of approximately $200M to $250M in second-half sales and $0.35 to $0.45 in EPS, although it notes that the potential financial impact to the business could be materially different due to the dynamic nature of the situation. FY20 revenue of $5.9B is anticipated vs. $6.1B consensus and EPS of $2.15 to $2.25 vs. $2.51 consensus.

Shares of Tapestry are flat in premarket trading.

Previously: Tapestry EPS beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (Feb. 6)