Philip Morris edges higher after earnings topper

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) reports cigarette shipping volume fell 8% in Q4 to miss the consensus estimate for a drop of 5%. Shipping volume was down 11.5% for the LatAm/Canada business.

Heated tobacco unit shipment volume rose 41% during the quarter.

The company generated operating income of $2.51B, down 7.3% from a year ago and short of the consensus mark of $2.84B. Operating income was 8.3% lower if currency swings are excluded.

Looking ahead, Philip Morris anticipates EPS of at least $5.50 in 2020 vs. $5.60 consensus.

CEO outlook: "Although we anticipate a few temporary headwinds, notably in Indonesia, we enter 2020 with favorable momentum, and expect to deliver like-for-like currency-neutral net revenue and adjusted diluted EPS growth this year consistent with our 2019 to 2021 compound annual growth targets of at least 5% and 8%, as well as further margin expansion."

Shares of PM are up 0.19% premarket to $84.10.

Previously: Philip Morris EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Feb. 6)